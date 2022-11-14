Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical...
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd.

Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and Mary Ellen Vanderwerker Bellman. He graduated from Cicero High School and then from Monroe Community College. He previously worked as an X-Ray Technician at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He enjoyed music.

Nick is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen (John) Lingenfelter, Alexandria Bay, his father, Robert L. (Brenda) Bellman, Brooklyn, MI, his brother, Christopher R. Bellman, Greer, SC, and his nephew, Christopher R. Bellman II.

A celebration of life event will be held at a date to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or to Samaritan Behavioral Center, 830 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences can be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

River Street in Nicholville
Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening...
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, age 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the...
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, 86, of Massena
James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022...
James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown

Obituaries

Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13,...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon...
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
Candles
Elizabeth Drohan, 90, of Massena
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at...
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa
Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November 2nd. She was 40 years old.
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Hochul win, rails-to-trails & Xmas decor