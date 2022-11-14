Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd.

Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and Mary Ellen Vanderwerker Bellman. He graduated from Cicero High School and then from Monroe Community College. He previously worked as an X-Ray Technician at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He enjoyed music.

Nick is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen (John) Lingenfelter, Alexandria Bay, his father, Robert L. (Brenda) Bellman, Brooklyn, MI, his brother, Christopher R. Bellman, Greer, SC, and his nephew, Christopher R. Bellman II.

A celebration of life event will be held at a date to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or to Samaritan Behavioral Center, 830 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences can be made at costellofuneralservice.com

