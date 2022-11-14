Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area.

Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east.

Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants to stay on as a city lawmaker as her children finish out the current academic year at school.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.