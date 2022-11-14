Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno’s publicist and production company did not immediately return email and phone requests from The Associated Press.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show’s ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down.
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping...
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom
Two area teams were in search of Section 3 Football titles Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome, as...
Sunday Sports: General Brown clinches Class C title, Indian River falls to Homer
To spruce up downtown Carthage, Christmas decorating is already underway.
Sprucing up Carthage for the holiday season

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County concludes CPS legal review and investigation
River Street in Nicholville
Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid