RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell, New York, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th, 2022. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on January 22nd, 1954 in Gouverneur to Eleanor Morrissey Meilleur and Lemond L. Meilleur. Rick had one sibling, a sister, Sharon Meilleur who predeceased him. Rick grew up in Malone, where he attended Franklin Academy School. He entered the Army at 18 and served during the Vietnam era. He served two years active duty and continued his service in the Army reserves for ten years upon his return. Rick worked at J& L Steel, and then the Town of Russell Highway Department for nine and half years.

After twenty plus years working for various construction companies, Rick retired from the operating engineers, Local 545! He married Ellen L. Scott of Russell, New York, on August 31, 1974. Married for 48 years, together they raised three children; Richard L. Meilleur (Katherine) of Russell, Gregory J. Meilleur (Jennifer) of Gouverneur and Emily L. Royce (Codey) of North Carolina.

A self-taught musician, Rick enjoyed playing his guitar and singing for the residents at many local nursing homes. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, riding his Side X Side and cutting wood!

Rick is survived by his loving wife and children. A niece, Melissa Catton and her husband Brad and their four children. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20, 2022 at the home of Rick and Ellen from 12 – 4 PM at 16 Mill Street, Russell. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Maplewood Campus and Rehabilitation Center, Canton, New York

