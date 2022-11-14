Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving.

Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event.

A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, at the Cape Vincent Fire Hall at 241 Broadway Street.

All proceeds will go toward the Gregory P. Wiley Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is presented annually to a Thousand Island High School senior.

To take part in the event, sign up at raceroster.com or register on the day of the race between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m.

Costs are as follows:

5K Race

Pre-Registration: $25

Day of Race: $35

Family fun run

Per person: $15

Family of 5: $60

Participants are encouraged to bring a canned food item for the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry.

