St. Lawrence County concludes CPS legal review and investigation

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After almost a year-long investigation, St. Lawrence County concluded its legal review and investigation into its Child Protective Services unit, which is part of the Department of Social Services.

This is the second in-depth look into the DSS after a local advocacy group alleged county workers bully, deceive, and rip children out of good foster homes, and after a state report found overworked caseworkers, skimpy investigations, and children at risk.

Now, according to a news release from County Administrator Ruth Doyle, of the 47 complaints, 37 were resolved through review by the state family court or through proceedings overseen by the state.

DSS Commissioner Joseph Seeber, who arrived to run the department in April, said in a statement: “Since my arrival, we have remedied issues previously brought to light and currently stand in front of state averages on almost every measurable metric available.”

See the full news release below:

