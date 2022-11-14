Sunday Sports: General Brown clinches Class C title, Indian River falls to Homer

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two area teams were in search of Section 3 Football titles Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome, as General Brown met Holland Patent for the Class C title and Indian River met Homer for the Class B title.

We begin with General Brown, looking to avenge a loss to Skaneateles in the title game last year.

The Lions first series of the game ends in the first touchdown of the game as Kaleb Natali was on a 65 yard jaunt to the end zone. General Brown looking good early.

Gabe Malcolm runs it in for the 2 point conversion to put General Brown on top 8-0.

The Lions score again next time they get the ball as Seamus Devine takes it in for the touchdown: 16-0 Lions.

In the second quarter, Luke Heller finds the end zone for the touchdown. The score now 22-0 with General Brown on top.

Late in the second quarter, it was Heller again for the touchdown to make it 28-0 General Brown at the half.

It was more of the same in the 3rd quarter as Aidan McManaman passes to Gabe Malcolm for a 13 yard touchdown pass play: 35-0 Lions.

Malcolm adds a running touchdown and General Brown’s defense records the shutout. General Brown wins the Section 3 Class C title by beating Holland Patent 41-0.

In the Class B title game, undefeated Indian River taking on once beaten Homer. Homer’s one loss against the Warriors earlier in the season.

A bad snap on an Indian River punt attempt sets up the first score of the game and Sam Sorenson takes it in for the score. Homer goes on top 7-0.

Now in the third quarter, same score as Sam Sorenson takes the hand off at his own 19. He will go 81 yards for the touchdown and the point after is good. The score now 14-0 with Homer on top.

Indian River suffers its only loss, unfortunately in the Section 3 Class B Championship game. Final: Homer 14, Indian River 0.

