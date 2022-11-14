Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A portion of road that was at risk of washing away into the St. Regis River has been relocated.

In June, a portion of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville crumbled into the river. The town of Hopkinton has finished building a new section of roadway away from the danger zone.

To build a new road to fix the problem, the town bought a home and demolished it. The back portion of the razed property was paved to create a wider, sturdier road.

“We are ecstatic and so is the school bus driver and the kids. We’ve all got a little bit of less stress because of it,” said Jolene Nichols, who lives on River Street.

In the six months since the project started, the town of Hopkinton has relocated the road to a higher elevation so no cars are at risk of going into the St. Regis River.

According to town Supervisor Susan Wood, the wider road will be easier for the town highway patrol to operate snow plows come winter.

“It will also help the town crew because before we weren’t able to plow with a big plow truck. We used our little dump truck, but now bigger trucks can go because they don’t have to make such a wide swing,” she said.

As for the crumbled part of the road, gravel and rocks will be put there to prevent any more of it from falling into the river.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.