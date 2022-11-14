Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river

River Street in Nicholville
River Street in Nicholville(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A portion of road that was at risk of washing away into the St. Regis River has been relocated.

In June, a portion of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville crumbled into the river. The town of Hopkinton has finished building a new section of roadway away from the danger zone.

To build a new road to fix the problem, the town bought a home and demolished it. The back portion of the razed property was paved to create a wider, sturdier road.

“We are ecstatic and so is the school bus driver and the kids. We’ve all got a little bit of less stress because of it,” said Jolene Nichols, who lives on River Street.

In the six months since the project started, the town of Hopkinton has relocated the road to a higher elevation so no cars are at risk of going into the St. Regis River.

According to town Supervisor Susan Wood, the wider road will be easier for the town highway patrol to operate snow plows come winter.

“It will also help the town crew because before we weren’t able to plow with a big plow truck. We used our little dump truck, but now bigger trucks can go because they don’t have to make such a wide swing,” she said.

As for the crumbled part of the road, gravel and rocks will be put there to prevent any more of it from falling into the river.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down.
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping...
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom
Two area teams were in search of Section 3 Football titles Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome, as...
Sunday Sports: General Brown clinches Class C title, Indian River falls to Homer
To spruce up downtown Carthage, Christmas decorating is already underway.
Sprucing up Carthage for the holiday season

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Hochul win, rails-to-trails & Xmas decor
WWNY
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
Northern Lights at Evans Mills Raceway Park
Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show
Wake Up Weather
Bring on the cold