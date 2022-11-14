Trial underway for man accused of attacking neighbor with baseball bat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A jury has been seated in the trial of an Alexandria Bay man accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat.

Patrick Belden’s trial is underway in Jefferson County Court.

State police arrested Belden in March of last year and said he was armed with a bat when he broke into a neighbor’s apartment.

Belden allegedly forced the 49-year-old man to leave and move to the building’s basement.

Belden is accused of assaulting the man with the bat.

The prosecution and defense gave opening statements Monday. Testimony begins Tuesday.

