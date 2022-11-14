Your Turn: feedback on Hochul win, rails-to-trails & Xmas decor

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman to be elected New York governor. She defeated Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin:

We are so royally screwed! In for another 4 years of oppression!

Dennis Brady

New York was never going to elect a far-right, election-denying, Trump lover to the governor’s mansion.

Sean Pidgeon

Should Lewis County buy old train tracks to turn them into recreation trails for running, biking and ATVs? It’s a controversial subject as some homeowners and historians oppose the idea:

Sounds like a wonderful way to reclaim unused space.

Kate Mehallow

No one will walk or bike these trails. Way to run people out of the county...for the sake of the tourists.

Polly Dicob Schack

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce rounded up some volunteers over the weekend to decorate the Village Green Park for the holiday season:

Way too early. This takes away the excitement and anticipation of the Christmas season.

Nichole Taylor

It’s better to decorate when there’s nicer weather than to wait until it’s snowing & nasty.

Heather Remington

