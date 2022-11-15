Academic All-Star: Neva Bettinger

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Neva Bettinger, a senior at Belleville-Henderson Central School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Neva is at the top of her class and is president of her class and National Honor Society. She’s also a member of the soccer, basketball and softball teams.

She plans to major in biology and hopes to become a physician.

