Allan K. Harris, 48, of the town of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allan K. Harris, 48, town of Harrisburg, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home.

Allan was born in Keene, NH on October 25, 1974 the son of Linda (Davis) and the late Allan G Harris. His family moved to Upstate New York where he grew up and attended Lowville Academy and Central School. He worked for his father at the family scrapyard for majority of his life before becoming disabled.

He is survived by his five children, Marcus, Joshua, Alexcia, Allan Jr. and Jacob; his mother Linda; his brother, Verne L. (Katie) Harris; his two sisters, Tina M. (Michael) Drelick and Linda M. Harris; his nieces and nephews, Verne Jr., Hailey, Abby, Damien, Morgan, and Carson.

Allan is predeceased by his father Allan G. Harris in 2001.

He enjoyed racing cars, being around friends and he loved spending time with his kids.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Sundquist Funeral Home.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

