Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading

Rebecca Donnelly
Rebecca Donnelly(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country author is stressing the importance of reading during childhood.

Rebecca Donnelly, who’s based in Potsdam, has written more than 20 books for kids ages 4 through 12.

She spoke Tuesday to students in Jefferson Community College’s early childhood literature class.

Donnelly discussed her background, creative process, and writing philosophy.

Students were given the chance to read some of her most popular books like Cats are Liquid, The Friendship Lie, and How to Stage a Catastrophe.

“Books are a way for kids to have experiences they wouldn’t otherwise have in person. They can have imaginative experiences. They can meet characters and situations and places they wouldn’t otherwise have in real life,” said Donnelly.

She also read her books to some children at JCC’s daycare facility.

