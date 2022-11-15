Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in north country

Human smuggling
Human smuggling(MGN/U.S. CBP)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents say they stopped a human smuggling attempt in the north country over the weekend.

On Sunday, agents at the Massena Border Patrol station learned a vehicle with Oklahoma plates picked up six people who appeared to have crossed illegally into the United States from Canada.

Agents assigned to the Wellesley Island station stopped the vehicle as it headed south on State Route 11 near Philadelphia.

Officials say the six passengers, all men, were Mexican citizens illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say they found out the alleged smuggler was a Mexican citizen who violated his visitor visa status.

Officials say it’s unclear how the smuggled men got into the U.S. or where they were heading.

The alleged smuggler and the other men were taken to the Wellesley Island Border Patrol station for questioning and processing.

They face possible prosecution and deportation.

