Brasher wildfire destroyed 22 acres, burned for days

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A 22-acre wildfire in St. Lawrence County was caused by a person burning debris, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Last Thursday, the DEC says the county asked state forest rangers to help firefighters battle the blaze in the town of Brasher.

Four hours after rangers were called in, the fire was contained. However, they spent the next two days putting out hotspots.

The fire was officially declared out on Sunday afternoon.

The person who burned debris was ticketed, the DEC said.

Wildfire damage in the town of Brasher
Wildfire damage in the town of Brasher(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
