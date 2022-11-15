Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A battle is brewing over who owns the fire trucks in Copenhagen after the fire department missed a deadline to turn over its assets and equipment to the village.

The village voted to dissolve the department in September.

Earlier this month, the village sent a letter to the fire department asking it to hand over its equipment and assets within ten days.

The deadline, November 10, came and went.

President of the Fire Department Incorporation Jim Henry says the department did not turn over the equipment because everything belongs to the fire department.

Meanwhile, Village Attorney Candace Randall says the village voted to contract with the town of Rutland for fire protection and will be looking to house fire department vehicles on village-owned land.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.