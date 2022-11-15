Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment

Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen Fire Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A battle is brewing over who owns the fire trucks in Copenhagen after the fire department missed a deadline to turn over its assets and equipment to the village.

The village voted to dissolve the department in September.

Earlier this month, the village sent a letter to the fire department asking it to hand over its equipment and assets within ten days.

The deadline, November 10, came and went.

President of the Fire Department Incorporation Jim Henry says the department did not turn over the equipment because everything belongs to the fire department.

Meanwhile, Village Attorney Candace Randall says the village voted to contract with the town of Rutland for fire protection and will be looking to house fire department vehicles on village-owned land.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man allegedly barricades himself inside his home
Three Harrisville Central School students are headed to Florida before a science experiment...
Harrisville students get a send-off before NASA take-off
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Homeless sleeping in tents
Watertown lawmakers consider zoning changes to address city’s homeless problem
Nichole Kennedy
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away

Latest News

Lucky
Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip
Eggs
Bakeries react to rising egg prices
Northland Estates
Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident
Carthage Area Hospital
After delays, Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus moves forward