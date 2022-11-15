Expect snow around the area this week

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is on the way, and we have alerts to prove it.

Today will be quiet, though. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. It stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s.

Snow starts up overnight. A winter weather advisory starts at midnight for St. Lawrence County, the Adirondacks, and most of the rest of the state. Jefferson and Lewis counties could see snow, but no alerts are attached.

The advisory is until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Places could see from 1 to 4 inches of snow.

The bigger story is a winter storm watch for later in the week for Jefferson County. That goes from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Hardest-hit places could see a foot or two of snow. Remember, though, those amounts will be spread over three days.

It’s not clear yet where the bulk of the snow will fall. We’ll have more information the closer we get to the event.

Remember, too, that in a lake effect event snow amounts will vary, and some places might get none.

In the meantime, highs through the beginning of next week range from the low to upper 30s. Lowas will range from the low to upper 20s.

7-day forecast
