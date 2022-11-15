Farm tax information workshops available

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County and Farm Credit East are teaming up to help people in the agriculture business understand their taxes.

Abbey Jantzi is a dairy and livestock specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension and Diane Fish is a tax specialist with Farm Credit East. They talked about a pair of upcoming farm tax information workshops.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The workshops are Thursday, December 1, at the Farm Credit East office in Burrville at 25417 State Route 12, Watertown.

From noon to 1 p.m. is an advanced session for those who have been in business for a while. There’s a $5 registration fee. Lunch will be provided.

From 5 to 6 p.m. is a beginner session for those just getting started. This session is free and there will be snacks.

You need to sign up ahead of time. You can do that at ccejefferson.org/events.

