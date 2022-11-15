Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville

Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer.

Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell) Simek. He attended John F. Kennedy High School in Bronx. Jerry married Christine A. Mundy on April 6, 2001 in Yonkers. He worked for his father as a general contractor focusing on restaurant remodels. He and Christine moved to the North Country where he continued working as a painter.

He is survived by his wife, Christine, his grandson, Jarrett Francis Cranker, and Jarrett’s father Nate Cranker who Jerry considered him to be like a son; his sister, Yvonne Reckenwald; and his twin sister, Virginia Simek; his mother-in-law, Margaret Mundy; his in-laws, Frank (Kathy) Mundy; Joseph (Marion) Mundy and Jennifer Mundy; nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Barbara A. Simek, his sister, Deborah Wynncoob.

Jerry enjoyed sports, Fox News, politics, water sports, jet skiing, and vacationing in Florida.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.