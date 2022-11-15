James F. Blackwell, 89, formerly of West Carthage

James F. Blackwell, 89, formerly of West Side Terrace, died peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James F. Blackwell, 89, formerly of West Side Terrace, died peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, NY. He was born in West Carthage on April 18, 1933, the son of the late Carlton & Hazel E. (Petrie) Blackwell. Having graduated from West Carthage High School in 1953, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955 in the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Division.

He was married twice: first, to Arvilla L. Schloeder, and then to Marie J. Woch. Both marriages ended in divorce.

James was employed by the St. Regis Paper Co., in West Carthage in the plastic coating department for several years. He later became an electrical mechanic for NJ National Guard at Fort Drum, NY where he officially retired. He continued to work as a Bus Driver for JRC in Watertown, NY, retiring on April 30, 1993.

He is survived by three of his four children: Carlton J. (Marsha) Blackwell, Pugwash, Nova Scotia, Canada; James M. Blackwell, Butner, NC; Leonard J. (Sheryl) Blackwell, Durham, NC. He has 7 grandchildren (Jessica, Adam, Samantha, Brandon, Riley, James Michael, Henry), 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

James is predeceased by his daughter, Fredrica “Rikki” Barkley, and his two sisters, Mrs. Elaine Schloeder and Mrs. Phyllis Schwartz.

He was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge BPOE #1762, the VFW post #7227, and the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789, all in Carthage, and the Eagles Club in Watertown.

James was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home with the Reverend Wayne Arnold officiating. James will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage, NY.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.