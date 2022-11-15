John Anthony Wrobel Sr., 80, of Morristown

John Anthony Wrobel Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, he was 80. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Anthony Wrobel Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, he was 80.

John was born on November 13, 1941, in Passaic, NJ to Anthony and Gizella (Byra) Wrobel, the eldest of three children. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was honorably discharged. He returned home to New Jersey where he would drive tractor trailer for Oneida Motor Freight and Jacquin’s Spirits. It would not be long before he would meet and marry Anna Yalch, whom he had been happily married to for 52 years. They had three children, Anna Marie, John Jr., and Donna whom he would move to Morristown, NY to raise.

John worked for A.J. Missert Inc. as a local delivery truck driver before moving to Morristown Central School to drive bus. He was a beloved figure to those children who rode his bus through the years. He loved not only driving the school bus but was also an avid gardener and enjoyed being outdoors and playing cards.

In addition to Anna Marie (Tim) Dawley, John Wrobel Jr. and Donna Wrobel, John is also survived by his aunt, Helen Michalowski; sister, Donna Roerich; grandchildren, Dr. Taylor Dawley, John Wrobel III, Joshua Wrobel, Joseph Wrobel, step grandchildren (Jeremy, Tim, and Derick Dawley), step great-grandchildren and many cousins. John was pre-deceased by his parents; his younger brother, Richard Wrobel; nephews Richard and Wallace Wrobel.

The viewing will be held on Friday November 18, 2022, from 12-2pm followed by a 2:30pm Funeral mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.