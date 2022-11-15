John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, of Calcium

John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, a resident of Calcium, New York, passed away Saturday November 12, 2022 in the ER at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

Born in LaFargeville, NY on November 16, 1937 to the late Alfred (Dutch) and Zilpha (Zip) Comstock Webert, Jack graduated from LaFargeville High School, in 1955. Upon graduating high school, Jack joined the US Navy where he served from 1955-1957. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Jack was a brick layer for Dunaway and Morgan before joining the US Postal Service where he worked and retired after 34 years of service. In retirement, he was the caretaker at Calvary Cemetery for 5 plus years.

In 1960, Jack married Dona McCreadie at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, NY.

Jack is survived by his wife Dona, and their two sons, Andrew (Selina) and Jody (Wendy) and four grandchildren Kayleigh (Dan), Zachary (Courtney), Hannah and Benjamin and nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Larry Demo and sister-in-law Joan McCreadie.

Jack enjoyed playing his trumpet with his bandmates in the Arrythmias for many years. He was a long- time member of Willowbrook Golf Course where he spent many years golfing with his wife and family. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Watertown, along with the American Legion and Italian American Club. He spent many hours volunteering at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church and Summit Nursing Home both in Watertown, NY. Jack was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed taking online classes at the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame.

His wishes were to be cremated with no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a grave site ceremony on Saturday (11/19), 11 AM at Calvary Cemetery (25286 Ridge Road, Watertown, NY). Followed by a Celebration of Life, at 12:30-3:30 PM at the VFW (231 Bellew Ave, Watertown, NY). Friends and family are welcome to both the ceremony and celebration.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Pole Fire Company, 22334 U.S. Route 11, Watertown, NY, 13601 or the Watertown Salvation Army, 723 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

