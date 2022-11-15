To Kill a Mockingbird Back on the Big Screen

Wednesday, November 16 at Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall
a Fathom Event
a Fathom Event(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Nov. 15, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Experience one of the most significant milestones in film history like never before with To Kill a Mockingbird. Screen legend Gregory Peck stars as courageous Southern lawyer Atticus Finch – the Academy Award®-winning performance hailed by the American Film Institute as the Greatest Movie Hero of All Time. Based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about innocence, strength and conviction and nominated for 8 Academy Awards®, watch it and remember why “it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”

This special 60th anniversary event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.

Wednesday, November 16 at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall - 7:00 pm

