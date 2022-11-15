Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton died unexpectedly early Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital ER with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton died unexpectedly early Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital ER with his family by his side.

Kirk was born September 5, 1955 in Canton, the son of the late Frank “Jake” and Leona (Coffey) Burns. He attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School. On December 27, 1975, Kirk married Brenda L. Trimm at the Colton Wesleyan Methodist Church, with Rev. Wolfe officiating. Kirk enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, he loved music and playing the guitar and spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kirk was the apartment manager for Main Street Apartments in Potsdam for many years.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Brenda L. Burns; daughters, Tina (Ron) Planty, Mandy Long, Holly Bray (Paul Wade) and Elizabeth Burns (Remington); grandchildren, Karrie (Dennis) Streeter, Jonathan Long, Cheyenne Planty, Nicole Bray, Gerald Planty, Makayla Bray, Ashton Remington and Paityn Remington and great-grandchildren, Remington, Madalyn, Riley, Laniah and Baby Henry (Soon). Also surviving are siblings, Rex Burns Sr., Regina Sutton, Rod Burns Sr., Rusty Burns, Robin Johns and Amy Morgan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parent, he is predeceased by a son-in-law, Patrick Long, a grandson, Chance Brewer and by siblings, Jean Elizabeth, Leona (sandy), Dixie, Reggie, Rory, Ricky and Rocky, Kevin and Kermit.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton followed by a luncheon at the Colton Fire Station.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Massena Amvets Post 4, 12 Ames Street; Massena, New York 13662. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Kirk D. Burns are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

