Lewis County Historical Society hosts Home for the Holidays Festival

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a Home for the Holidays Festival

The Historical Society’s Carmen Sweet told us about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch his interview in the video above.

The festival will be on Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, and December 1 and 2.

There will be 24 decorated trees and 18 wreaths up for bid in a silent auction. There will also be a massive Lionel train display.

There’s a Christmas concert by the Adirondack Community Chorus at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at the Baptist Church in Lowville. Santa Claus will stop by on December 2.

You can find out more at historicallylewis.org or by calling 315-376-8957.

