Man accused of threatening others with shotgun

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of threatening people with a shotgun.

State police say 54-year-old John Lavare came out of a home on Keenan Home in the town of Brasher Monday, pointed the shotgun at people there, and made threatening remarks.

Troopers say the victims told Lavare that they were allowed to be there, but he didn’t listen and fired a round into the wood line.

No one was injured.

Lavare was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released to appear in Brasher town court at a later date.

