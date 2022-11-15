Man allegedly barricades himself inside his home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Constableville man had to be persuaded out of his home after he allegedly barricaded himself inside to avoid arrest.

State police say 50-year-old Simeon Kent allegedly violated an order of protection during a domestic dispute in Constableville.

Troopers say he left the home where the dispute happened before they could arrive. He allegedly barricaded himself in his own home while police were looking for him.

Crisis negotiators and the state police Special Operations Response Team responded. Police say Kent surrendered without incident.

Kent was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Martinsburg town court and sent to Lewis County jail based, police say, on previous convictions.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted troopers at the scene.

