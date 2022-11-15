Potsdam standout signs to play hockey at St. Lawrence University

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam Sandstoners girls’ hockey standout Kennedy Emerson put pen to paper Monday afternoon, officially signing to play hockey next year at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Emerson, who has played hockey for five years, has been a key contributor on the offensive line in Potsdam’s success, appearing in the last three Section X championship games and claiming two titles, including as the current reigning Section X girls’ hockey champions.

Emerson says it’s a perfect fit.

“I chose St. Lawrence because it’s not that far away from home, and I love being with family,” she said. “And I have a few friends there that have played hockey and gone to school, and they really love it, they enjoy it. Their coaching staff is great. They really welcomed me when I was there. When I went and visited their rink, the rink’s beautiful. All the team, when I saw their team, when they were warming up before a game, they were really welcoming to me and they looked like they were ready to go.”

“It’s an exciting moment for Kennedy,” coach Joe Star said. “She’s put a lot of time and effort into this. She’s proven herself in the north country and Ottawa and other places that she can play at that level. Coach Wells had a lot of interest in her flexibility to play defense, to play forward. She can skate well, she shoots well, so she was a high prospect for him right out of the gate and it’s a great matchup for him.”

