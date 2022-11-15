Sue G Grant, 85, of Clayton

Sue G Grant, 85, Clayton passed away at home under the care of her family and friends on November 14, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

Mrs. Grant was born on January 2, 1937, the daughter of William L. and June (Giltz) Graves, in Watertown, NY. She graduated as valedictorian from LaFargeville Central School in 1954 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1955. She completed additional business and accounting classes through Jefferson Community College and Empire State College. From 1981 to 1997, she was bookkeeper at James P Kennedy Pharmacy, Clayton, and, from 1978 to 2004, she was self-employed as a bookkeeper and income tax practitioner. She was enrolled to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She also helped on the family dairy farm.

On November 30, 1957, she married Daniel L. Grant at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, LaFargeville, NY, with the Rev. Arthur Harrington, rector, officiating. Attendants were Ann Graves Castle, sister of the bride, and Lewis Hutcheon. After her marriage, she moved to the family dairy farm in Clayton, where she raised her family and helped in the day-to-day operations of the farm. Whether cooking meals, tending a garden, canning vegetables, unloading a load of hay, or dealing with three boys she was always busy.

Mrs. Grant was a member of the board of trustees of Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton. She was a board member of the Clayton Housing Authority and Strawberry Lane LLC for several years. She was a member of the board of trustees of the Clayton Cemetery Association, serving 20 years as secretary-treasurer. Sue was a member of the Clayton Travelers Club and the St Lawrence River Quilters, serving as president for 2 years. She was a former member of the board of directors of the New York Rural Carriers Auxiliary, serving two years as president, and was named state auxiliary member of the year in 1991. She also served as a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of the Jefferson County Genealogy Society. Sue was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton. She was a member of the Altar Guild and a past Sunday School teacher and superintendent. She was the first woman elected to the Christ Church vestry, and she served as a member for many terms. She served as parish treasurer for thirteen years. Sue enjoyed local history and family genealogy as well as traveling with her husband and quilting.

She is survived by her husband Daniel L. Grant, Clayton, three sons Frederick D. Grant MD, Philadelphia, PA, Thomas R. (Cindy) Grant RPh, Clayton, NY and Alan L. (Brenda) Grant PhD, Christiansburg, VA, three grandchildren Nina (Drew) Burgess, Andrew Grant, and Daniel Grant, two great-grandchildren Estelle Burgess and Alexander Burgess, a sister Ann G. (Harold) Castle, Fairport, NY, nieces, a nephew, and numerous cousins.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a granddaughter Jessica L. Grant.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 19, at Christ Episcopal Church, 235 John St, Clayton, NY with the Rev Lisa Busby officiating. Burial will be at the Clayton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, TIERS Ambulance, or Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

