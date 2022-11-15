Tomorrow’s Health: Everyday product dangers, childhood adversity, wealth & mental health

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Issues in childhood may lead to an increased risk of heart and blood vessel diseases in early adulthood. And a common type of tumor may be linked to chemicals found in everyday products.

Dangers of everyday products

Researchers from Northwestern University have discovered a link between the growth of uterine fibroid tumors and environmental phthalates found in everyday products such as shower curtains, lunchboxes, shoes, and food.

The tumors are incredibly common: up to 80% of women may develop one during their lifetime.

They can cause bleeding and anemia, miscarriages, and infertility.

Childhood adversity

Children who experience adversity such as family illness or death, poverty or neglect or stressful family relationships are at increased risk of developing heart and blood vessel diseases by the time they reach young adulthood.

The research out of Denmark found the risk was 60% higher for those who experienced adversity compared to those who did not.

Wealth & mental health

A study finds feeling poorer than your friends as an early teen is associated with worse mental health.

Psychologists with the University of Cambridge discovered young people who believe they come from poorer backgrounds compared to those who feel financially equal to their peers are more likely to be victims of bullies and have lower self-esteem.

The research also found those who think of themselves as richer — or as poorer — were both more likely to instigate bullying.

