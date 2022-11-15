Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar water project is in the works for a town of Watertown community. A resident says it’s a relief, but it also opens the door to more questions and concerns.

Colder weather is on the way, which is typically when water mains break.

Residents of Northland Estates off Route 11 in the town of Watertown are no strangers to them. Back in January, residents were left without water for more than a week.

It’s a problem that will soon be fixed, but at what cost to the community?

“These are things that will have to be figured out,” said Merredith Lehman, who lives in Northland Estates.

Recently, the town of Watertown learned it would get $5 million in state funding to extend water pipes to the park, covering half of the $10 million project.

“It opens up new doors as to how does that affect us here rent-wise? Our water here is included in the rent, and that could prove to be a problem for some people,” said Lehman.

If the town has to pay for part of the $10 million project, town Supervisor Joel Bartlett says the costs would be passed onto property owners, including the owner of the park. The park would likely collect that money from each resident. That’s where Lehman is worried her rent could go up.

In a statement to 7 News, Cook Properties, which owns Northland Estates, said: “We care deeply about our mission to provide homes within safe and clean communities with an attainable price point. If the sewer and/or water conversion projects for Northland Estates approach fruition, we are committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with our residents throughout the process.”

Bartlett says the project is expected to begin late next summer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.