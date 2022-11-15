Watertown lawmakers consider zoning law changes to address city’s homeless problem

Watertown city officials continue work on a new zoning law.
Watertown city officials continue work on a new zoning law.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown revamps its zoning ordinance, the conversation again turns to how the city is addressing its growing homeless population.

At a city council work session on Monday night, city and contracted planners revealed changes that would affect where homeless warming centers can be established in the city.

The changes would redefine warming centers as “adult day cares,” restricting them to three specific districts — planned campus, urban mixed use, and neighborhood mixed use — and keep them out of residential areas.

Mayor Jeff Smith says there needs to be more discussions on the specified districts before it’s finalized.

“If somebody wants to put that warming shelter on Mullin Street or next too, or over here on Washington Street out front here, down by Mullin Street, is that where you want it? Is that what you want adjacent to developing commercial downtown?”

The city will have one more open house to get feedback on the zoning plan before the end of the year.

The draft will then be sent to the appropriate planning boards for approval.

It will likely be voted on at some point early next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Harrisville Central School students are headed to Florida before a science experiment...
Harrisville students get a send-off before NASA take-off
Two area teams were in search of Section 3 Football titles Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome, as...
Sunday Sports: General Brown clinches Class C title, Indian River falls to Homer
Nichole Kennedy
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down.
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: South Meadow Street in Watertown
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Hochul win, rails-to-trails & Xmas decor
WWNY Harrisville students get a send-off before NASA take-off
WWNY Town relocates section of road that crumbled into river