Who will fill Assemblyman-elect’s county legislature seat?

Scott Gray
Scott Gray(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Scott Gray headed to Albany in January, Jefferson County will be looking to fill a legislature seat.

Gray, who won the election for the 116th Assembly District, currently serves as legislator of District 13, which covers the southeast portion of the city of Watertown.

Now, the county will have to fill that seat.

Gray is a Republican, meaning a Republican would replace him.

The head of the county’s Republican Party will likely give the board recommendations. Chairman Don Coon says there haven’t been any names floated around yet.

The new legislator would likely be appointed at the end of December or the beginning of January and would remain in the position for one year.

