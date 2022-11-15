William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan...
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul.  William attended school in Carthage, NY.

In September of 1993, he married Peggy Fuller from Carthage in Burrville, NY.  Peggy has worked at the Samaritan Medical Center and Samaritan Keep Nursing Home as a nursing assistant for 42 years.

Since 1989, William has worked 31 years at Fabco in Watertown as a foreman, retiring in 2020 due to disability.

William loved to go fishing, was an avid Denver Broncos Fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Jeff Gordon fanatic, most of all he loved spending time with his family and having family gatherings and  barbecuing with family and friends.

Among his survivors are his wife, Peggy A. Paul; six children, April and Kiera of CO, Timothy (Jennifer) Paul, Copenhagen, NY, Tyler Fuller, Carthage, NY, Bryton (Stephanie) Paul, Dallas, TX and Malcolm Paul, Watertown, NY; two grandchildren, Olivia and Carson and many more grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers in law, Donna (Roy) Wayland, Ortonville, MI, Sharon (Leonard) Zaffarano, Gouverneur, NY and Sandra Hopseker, Bath, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two children, Jesse Paul and William J. Paul III and two brothers, Warren Hopseker Jr. and Matthew Paul.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.  The memorial service will immediately follow on Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may leave condolences at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Northland Estates
Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident
Carthage Area Hospital
After delays, Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus moves forward
Rebecca Donnelly
Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik
Stefanik reelected as Republican Conference chair
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General...
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville

Obituaries

Candles
Mary Jane Cobb, 74, of Sandy Creek
James F. Blackwell, 89, formerly of West Side Terrace, died peacefully Sunday, November 13,...
James F. Blackwell, 89, formerly of West Carthage
Sue G Grant, 85, Clayton passed away at home under the care of her family and friends on...
Sue G Grant, 85, of Clayton
Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton died unexpectedly early Monday, November 14, 2022 at the...
Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton
Blakely Houle
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, a resident of Calcium, New York, passed away Saturday November 12,...
John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, of Calcium