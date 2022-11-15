William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY.

In September of 1993, he married Peggy Fuller from Carthage in Burrville, NY. Peggy has worked at the Samaritan Medical Center and Samaritan Keep Nursing Home as a nursing assistant for 42 years.

Since 1989, William has worked 31 years at Fabco in Watertown as a foreman, retiring in 2020 due to disability.

William loved to go fishing, was an avid Denver Broncos Fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Jeff Gordon fanatic, most of all he loved spending time with his family and having family gatherings and barbecuing with family and friends.

Among his survivors are his wife, Peggy A. Paul; six children, April and Kiera of CO, Timothy (Jennifer) Paul, Copenhagen, NY, Tyler Fuller, Carthage, NY, Bryton (Stephanie) Paul, Dallas, TX and Malcolm Paul, Watertown, NY; two grandchildren, Olivia and Carson and many more grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers in law, Donna (Roy) Wayland, Ortonville, MI, Sharon (Leonard) Zaffarano, Gouverneur, NY and Sandra Hopseker, Bath, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two children, Jesse Paul and William J. Paul III and two brothers, Warren Hopseker Jr. and Matthew Paul.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The memorial service will immediately follow on Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

