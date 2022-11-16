2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in.

Deputies say sheriff’s K-9 Shelly alerted to the presence of drugs. They say the pair were in possession of 193 packets of fentanyl, about five grams of meth, and a variety of pills identified as narcotics.

Benjamin and Gilbert were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in Ogdensburg city court. Benjamin was sent to county jail and Gilbert was released.

