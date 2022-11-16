Alice in Wonderland on Stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Children have always been fascinated by Alice’s strange and exciting adventures in Wonderland. Now they can actually join Alice in her travels.

In this remarkable adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic, Willard Simms has created a Wonderland especially made for children. The audience becomes a part of the forest through which Alice travels; they join her at the Mad Hatter’s tea party, and even take part in that memorable croquet game with the Queen of Hearts.

Take your young audiences on this enchanting trip to Wonderland; it’s an experience they will long remember.

Tickets available at https://www.simpletix.com/.../little-theatre-of-watertown...

At the Sackets Harbor Ballroom 103 West Main Street, Sackets Harbor NY

Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 am and 2:30 PM

Sunday, November 20 at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm

