Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church.

Bud was employed in the transportation department at Carthage Central School District, followed by self-employment as an over-the-road trucker, retiring in 2005.

Bud is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roberta, four children: Lori (Bill) Humphries, Carthage; Jodi (Chawn) Bouvier, Carthage; Patty Pagan, Florida; Robert (Michelle) Church, Naumburg; and stepson Robert (Denise) Coates, Carthage, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by his parents and 6 brothers: Bennett, Clarence, Frank, Walter, Edd, and Fred, and his 3 sisters: Charlotte, Lena ,and Elvia. He is also pre-deceased by his long-time canine companion, Badger.

Bud enjoyed hunting, mowing, and riding his motorcycle and four-wheeler.

Special thanks for our neighbor and friend Jodi Hewitt for her care.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are made with Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, NY. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

