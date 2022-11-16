Braggin’ Rights: One big fish

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We have just one photo this week, but it’s a dandy.

Sophia Derrigo and Captain Randy Pound are shown with a more-than-13-pound walleye she reeled in in Chaumont Bay.

It happened on November 9 during the filming of video segments for the Bill Saiff Outdoors YouTube channel.

Nice fish, Sophia!

If you have a hunting or fishing win to share, just Send It To 7. Links are on our website and mobile app.

And check out our Braggin’ Rights gallery below.

