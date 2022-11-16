Corey S. Compeau, 40, of Waddington

Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories for the Compeau family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Corey is survived by his wife Robin Compeau; his mother Patricia Compeau; brother Robert Compeau Jr.; and a special aunt and uncle Jean and Floyd Compeau, also many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Robert Compeau Sr. Corey was born in Malone, NY on November 9, 1982 to Robert Compeau and Patricia LaBuff. He attended Massena Central schools. He worked at North Country Dairy and currently was a Journeyman Mechanic at Structural Wood in Waddington, NY. Corey enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and hunting. He also loved playing outside with Harley-- his favorite black lab. He loved having a good time.. whether it was out at an event, or just hanging with family by the campfire. He also loved his Old Blue pickup truck... He enjoyed having friends and family over to “The Skeeter” for drinks and a good time. Corey was a very caring person and was well known for helping others out in need. If you needed him, he was there..regardless of the situation.

