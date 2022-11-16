Daniel C. Hall, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel C. Hall, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident.

Born on April 20, 1934 in Oswego, NY, son of Daniel C. and Minerva (Smith) Hall, he graduated from Watertown High School.

He married Patricia Timmerman on December 31, 1955 at Asbury Methodist Church in Watertown with Rev. Donald R. Boyd officiating.

In 1954, Dan began his career as a part time radio technician for WWNY Radio in the Hotel Woodruff. In 1955, when WCNY-TV started broadcasting from Champion Hill, he became a full-time technician and camera man. In 1992 he retired from WWNY-TV as a TV photographer.

In 1983 he served as assessor for the Town of Brownville for 2 years until a full time appointment was made. Dan served on the Credo Board of Directors from 1979 until 1998, was on the Village Board in Brownville for 18 years, a Boy Scout Leader for over 20 years, former member of the Brownville Fire Department and a communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brownville until its closing in 2021.

Mr. and Mrs. Hall spent many winters in Lady Lake, Fl. and summers at their camp in Wanakena, NY. Dan enjoyed woodworking, camping in Wanakena, and boating.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia Hall of Brownville; four children, Dawn (Robert) Howard of South Colton, Diane Hall of Syracuse, Daniel (Christine) Hall of Pulaski, Denay (James) Rehley of Lorraine; a son-in-law Brian Traynor of Watertown, eight grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Donna Traynor; a brother, Armand Hall; a sister, Jane Munson; a niece, Sandra Munson Schnoor; and a great grandson, Axel Matthews.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 143 W. Remington St., Black River, NY with a reception to follow. Burial will be in the Wanakena Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 143W. Remington St., Black River, NY 13612.

