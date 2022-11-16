Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire department helmet.(Source: WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection.

The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.

It also states in the minutes that the Copenhagen Fire Department will not be toned out, meaning not called upon for a fire in Champion’s District 2.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human smuggling
Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in north country
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man allegedly barricades himself inside his home
Blakely Houle
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
Homeless sleeping in tents
Watertown lawmakers consider zoning changes to address city’s homeless problem
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he...
Where do Tenney, Stefanik stand on Trump’s White House bid?
Gun
Appeals court grants stay in challenge to New York gun law
Lake Effect Snow Warning
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health