Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection.

The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.

It also states in the minutes that the Copenhagen Fire Department will not be toned out, meaning not called upon for a fire in Champion’s District 2.

