Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans Wednesday to issue a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm heading for parts of upstate New York.

The state of emergency will go into effect Thursday morning, she said.

The National Weather Service has lake effect snow warnings in western, central and north country counties.

Beginning Thursday at 4 p.m., the State Department of Transportation will require trucks to drive only in the right lane of Interstate 81 from the Canadian border to the Parish exit in Oswego County.

The DOT is also sending three plow operators and two equipment operator instructors to the north country.

