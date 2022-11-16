Iraq war veteran to talk about journey with dog

Robert Kugler
Robert Kugler(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The public can listen Wednesday night to an Iraq war veteran talk about his cross-country road trip that had him hiking the Adirondacks with his “miracle dog.”

Robert Kugler will speak tonight at SUNY Canton’s Kingston Theater. He wrote a memoir: “A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home.”

When Kugler learned his beloved, 3-legged pet, Bella, had terminal lung cancer, he found it hard to accept and decided to take that road trip.

The veteran, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, describes his experience in the Adirondacks as one that changed his perspective on life.

“In the military, it’s easy to say you always have to have two people everywhere you go because you know that can be an order. But in regular life, it’s a lot harder to have someone there for you that often, but a dog is that person and they live for you. Most dogs are excited to just be with their people,” said Kugler

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

