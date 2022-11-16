Janelle Annalee Cruz, Staff Sergeant (Retired), 41, of Carthage

Janelle Annalee Cruz, Staff Sergeant (Retired) 41 of Whittaker Road, Carthage, passed away after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Janelle Annalee Cruz, Staff Sergeant (Retired) 41 of Whittaker Road, Carthage, passed away after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

Janelle was born March 5, 1981, in Superior, Montana, the daughter of Mark C. and Jody A. (Creps) Jarvi. She attended school in Bowling Green, Ohio and was a student at Central Texas College and graduate of Columbia College receiving her Degree in Human Services. She graduated from the prestigious Army Career Counselor Course with Commandant’s list at the Army Recruiting and Retention College in Fort Knox, KY in 2015.

She is a Combat Veteran having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom during the Surge and Sovereignty campaigns with the 2nd Heavy Brigade Combat Team Spartans, 3rd Infantry Division. During her tour of active service, she served in Ft. Stewart, GA and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. She moved with her family to Ft. Drum in November of 2017. She was a Combat Medic, and Career Counselor with the Army until she was medically retired in July 2017 upon being diagnosed with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

She married Josue Damian. Cruz whom she fondly called her “Bulldog” on September 1st, 2011, in Hinesville, Georgia, shortly after her tour of duty in Iraq. She is survived by her husband: Josue Damian. Cruz of Carthage, her daughters Trinity J. Cruz, Sydney A. Cruz, Alondra M. Cruz and sons; David W. Kreischer and Ronan A. Cruz. her father, Mark Jarvi of Brownsburg IN, her Parents Jody Franks and Eric Franks of Jamestown TN. Grandparents Kent and Carlene Creps of Bowling Green, OH. Siblings: Davin Jarvi of Bowling Green, OH, Carrie Halim (Franks) of Hamilton OH, and Keith Franks of North Olmstead, Ohio.

Janelle was a devoted believer, Christian and loving member of the Calvary Assembly of God. She dedicated her life towards her children’s wellbeing placing them first above all things after God. She was a fierce fighter and protector of her family. A perfect rose with the sharpest of thorns. Her love and loyalty towards her family and friends transcended all manner of strife’s. her gentle heart, delicate soft hands could lift the heaviest of burdens and bring lite, hope and joy to all those fortunate enough to know her. Janelle’s motherly courage boundless by her faith was a shield to those around her. To be near her was to know peace, safety, love, kindness, humility, and strength. She will be dearly missed. we rejoice in knowing she is alive in heaven made anew in the arms of our dear lord Jesus.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 20 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 10 Martin St. Road, Carthage with Pastor Michael Ewing officiating. The Cruz family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at the church from 4-5pm. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.