John G. Kramer, 83, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - John G. Kramer, 83, of County Route 24, Pierrepont died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena after a brief stay.

A memorial service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Kay Church officiating.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Pierrepont Volunteer Frire Department, 62 Old County Road, Canton, NY 13617.

John was born July 20, 1939 in Geneva, NY and was a son of the late William and Alberta (Kurtz) Kramer. He graduated from Vincentia Institute, Albany in 1957 where he joined the Reserves and in 1956 and enlisted in the US Navy after High School serving until 1960. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, John furthered his education and graduated (1962) from Paul Smith’s Arts & Science College with a AA in Forestry; he received his BA in Forestry from Michigan Tech University (1964); and later received his Master’s in Education from St. Lawrence University.

John started his career as a forester in the North Country he then worked in the Cortland and Albany areas before returning to the North Country and retired in June of 1996 at the age of 57.

On February 11, 1970 he married Connie Whittaker in the Canton United Methodist Parsonage on a cold day, 20 degrees below zero in fact. The couple were married 52 years and raised two daughters Laurie and Amy.

John is survived by his wife Connie of Pierrepont; two daughters Laurie (John) Williamson of Georgia and Amy Garrow of Potsdam; a sister Barbara Calis of Fall River, MA; a brother Bill Kramer of Cape Coral, FL and five grandchildren Rollen and Alaina Williamson and Olivia Stitzer, Sam Kramer and Jack Rycroft.

Some of John’s memberships include: Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Rotary Club, Brown N Down Hunting Club, Edwards and he was a literacy volunteer for Potsdam Library perfecting English for adults.

Some of his interests and hobbies included: reading, hunting, fishing and traveling to various music venues across the US and Canada.

