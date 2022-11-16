Lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country can expect lake effect snow toward the end of the week.

There’s a lake effect snow warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. That’s two-and-a-half days of heavy lake effect snow, most of which is expected to fall in a band from Watertown and Fort Drum to Philadelphia.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 feet could fall where the snow is most persistent. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

The system will begin churning to our south, where there’s a lake-effect warning for Oswego County and northern Oneida County from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. They could see from 8 to 16 inches of snow.

In the meantime, St. Lawrence County has a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. That area could see from 1 to 4 inches.

Another winter weather advisory will be from 1 a.m. on Thursday until 4 a.m. on Saturday for Lewis County, where they could see from 5 to 10 inches of snow.

