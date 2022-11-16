Lake effect snow on the way

Lake Effect Snow Warning
Lake Effect Snow Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country can expect lake effect snow toward the end of the week.

There’s a lake effect snow warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. That’s two-and-a-half days of heavy lake effect snow, most of which is expected to fall in a band from Watertown and Fort Drum to Philadelphia.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 feet could fall where the snow is most persistent. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

The system will begin churning to our south, where there’s a lake-effect warning for Oswego County and northern Oneida County from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. They could see from 8 to 16 inches of snow.

In the meantime, St. Lawrence County has a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. That area could see from 1 to 4 inches.

Another winter weather advisory will be from 1 a.m. on Thursday until 4 a.m. on Saturday for Lewis County, where they could see from 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human smuggling
Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in north country
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man allegedly barricades himself inside his home
Blakely Houle
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
Homeless sleeping in tents
Watertown lawmakers consider zoning changes to address city’s homeless problem
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
Wonderland in the Harbor
‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor
Vehicles went off a slippery road in the town of Clayton Wednesday morning, closing State Route...
Slippery conditions cause car crashes in town of Clayton
Thousand Islands softball pitcher Marena Grenier signs to play Division II ball for Alliance...
T.I. softball pitcher takes talents to next level