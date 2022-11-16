At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police

Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them.

Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department.

If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not have to look far to find work. Other agencies are hiring including the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are always looking for laterals or transfers from other departments. If qualified and in good standing, we have them go through the interviewing process and then we make a decision on if we are going to hire them within the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.

Bigwarfe says he has 2 open positions right now, but the pool of candidates is shrinking.

“Whether that’s because the population is lower or they don’t want to get into law enforcement because of the police reform policies and what’s been going on, I don’t have - it could be a myriad of things that drive that way it is,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says people interested in becoming a deputy should reach out to the department for more information.

