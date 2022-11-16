Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health

Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National Palliative Care Month.

Palliative care nurse practitioner Dr. Katherine Matas says Samaritan Health has been offering palliative care since the beginning of July.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Palliative care focuses on controlling symptoms, relieving suffering, and providing support for people with serious, and usually progressive, illnesses.

Care is available for any age and at any stage of illness.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/palliative and at getpalliativecare.org. You can also call 315-785-4673.

