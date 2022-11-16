Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the help of the state police version of a SWAT team, Carthage police raided a home in the village Wednesday to seize weapons from a man who allegedly shot two people.

According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, 13 guns including assault and hunting rifles, shotguns and a handgun were seized from 825 Edwards Street.

The man who lives there, 24-year-old Kody Scaggs, is accused of firing a shotgun at a pickup truck with two men inside.

Huber said the men, who are from Lewis County, had pellets in their shoulders but did not seek medical treatment. It allegedly happened on Edwards Street on October 13.

According to the chief, police learned Scaggs had a number of weapons in his home and got a judge’s order to search for and seize the guns.

Huber said because his police department is so small, he asked the state police for help. They sent in their Special Operations Response Team, described as the state police version of a SWAT team.

Troopers said they had an arrest warrant for Scaggs on an unrelated case and took him into custody without incident.

Scaggs is accused of burglarizing a hunting camp on Kimballs Mills Road in Harrisville on October 26. He’s being held in the Lewis County Jail.

Meanwhile, the Carthage Police Department says charges are pending against Scaggs in connection with the Edwards Street shooting.

