Sharon E. Alexander, formerly of Norwood & Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sharon passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 in Massena.
Sharon passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 in Massena.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sharon E. Alexander, 76, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Norwood and Norfolk, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. at St. Philips Episcopal Church with Mother Kathryn Boswell presiding.  Sharon passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 in Massena. 

Sharon is survived by her three children Michelle and Carter Rowley, Norwood; Stephen Alexander, Stuyvesant, NY and Randy Alexander, Massena; her two beloved grandchildren, Lance and Levi Rowley and a cousin, Barbara Thompson, Norwood.

Born in Tupper Lake, NY on May 29, 1946 to the late Henry and Charlotte Backus VanDyke, Sharon graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and SUNY Potsdam.  She was an elementary school teacher, working at the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District.  In her free time, Sharon enjoyed her animals, especially her Boston Terrier dogs, bird watching and sighting owls, but Sharon truly enjoyed teaching, kids as well as adults, about anything. 

Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County...
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
WWNY Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
WWNY Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident
WWNY Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip

Obituaries

WWNY
WWNY Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
WWNY Bakeries react to rising egg prices
WWNY After delays, Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus moves forward
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment
Lucky
Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip
Eggs
Bakeries react to rising egg prices